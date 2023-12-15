High school basketball is on the schedule today in Denver County, Colorado, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at John F. Kennedy High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 15

4:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver East High School at Columbine High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 15

5:30 PM MT on December 15 Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Englewood High School at North High School - Denver

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15

7:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

D'Evelyn High School at Forge Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15

7:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at John F. Kennedy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15

7:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver School of Science and Technology at Denver Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15

7:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Arrupe Jesuit High School at Skyview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15

7:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Thornton, CO

Thornton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Kent Denver School at Basalt High School