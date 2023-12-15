The Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) visit the Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) after losing three straight road games. The Buffaloes are double-digit favorites by 22.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. The over/under is set at 152.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado -22.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Colorado's eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 152.5 points six times.

Colorado has an average point total of 153.3 in its contests this year, 0.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Buffaloes' ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.

Colorado has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 2-5-0 mark of Northern Colorado.

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado 6 75% 84.4 161.6 68.9 144.3 148.3 Northern Colorado 2 28.6% 77.2 161.6 75.4 144.3 148.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Colorado Insights & Trends

The Buffaloes score nine more points per game (84.4) than the Bears allow (75.4).

Colorado is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado 5-3-0 1-0 5-3-0 Northern Colorado 2-5-0 0-0 4-3-0

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado Northern Colorado 13-5 Home Record 6-7 2-9 Away Record 3-12 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.4 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.