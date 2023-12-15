Colorado vs. Northern Colorado: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 15
The Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) visit the Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) after losing three straight road games. The Buffaloes are double-digit favorites by 22.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. The over/under is set at 152.5 for the matchup.
Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: CU Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Colorado
|-22.5
|152.5
Colorado Betting Records & Stats
- Colorado's eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 152.5 points six times.
- Colorado has an average point total of 153.3 in its contests this year, 0.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Buffaloes' ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.
- Colorado has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 2-5-0 mark of Northern Colorado.
Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 152.5
|% of Games Over 152.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Colorado
|6
|75%
|84.4
|161.6
|68.9
|144.3
|148.3
|Northern Colorado
|2
|28.6%
|77.2
|161.6
|75.4
|144.3
|148.2
Additional Colorado Insights & Trends
- The Buffaloes score nine more points per game (84.4) than the Bears allow (75.4).
- Colorado is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 75.4 points.
Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Colorado
|5-3-0
|1-0
|5-3-0
|Northern Colorado
|2-5-0
|0-0
|4-3-0
Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Colorado
|Northern Colorado
|13-5
|Home Record
|6-7
|2-9
|Away Record
|3-12
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-6-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-10-0
|71.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.1
|65.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.4
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-6-0
