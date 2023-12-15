Friday's game features the Colorado State Rams (8-0) and the Long Beach State Beach (3-3) clashing at Walter Pyramid (on December 15) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-64 victory for Colorado State.

The Rams enter this matchup after a 78-69 victory against Montana on Saturday.

Colorado State vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Colorado State vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 71, Long Beach State 64

Colorado State Schedule Analysis

The Rams notched their signature win of the season on December 9 by securing a 78-69 victory over the Montana Grizzlies, the No. 99-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Colorado State has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Colorado State is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Colorado State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 on the road over Montana (No. 99) on December 9

66-59 on the road over UTEP (No. 210) on November 30

62-53 over San Francisco (No. 227) on November 26

83-39 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 231) on November 9

67-45 at home over New Hampshire (No. 255) on November 15

Colorado State Leaders

McKenna Hofschild: 22.3 PTS, 8.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 53.2 FG%, 51.6 3PT% (16-for-31)

22.3 PTS, 8.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 53.2 FG%, 51.6 3PT% (16-for-31) Hannah Ronsiek: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 55.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 55.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35) Kendyll Kinzer: 6.6 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

6.6 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Sydney Mech: 6.1 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

6.1 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Cali Clark: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 52.0 FG%

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams outscore opponents by 22.4 points per game (posting 76.3 points per game, 62nd in college basketball, and allowing 53.9 per outing, 28th in college basketball) and have a +179 scoring differential.

