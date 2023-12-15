How to Watch Colorado vs. Northern Colorado on TV or Live Stream - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) aim to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Colorado Stats Insights
- The Buffaloes make 52.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- Colorado has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Buffaloes are the 138th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 153rd.
- The Buffaloes record nine more points per game (84.4) than the Bears allow (75.4).
- When Colorado scores more than 75.4 points, it is 5-1.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Colorado scored 71.3 points per game last year at home, which was 5.9 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (65.4).
- Defensively the Buffaloes played better in home games last year, giving up 63.2 points per game, compared to 71.5 on the road.
- Colorado made 6.3 threes per game with a 32.8% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.1 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 88-83
|Moby Arena
|12/3/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 91-66
|CU Events Center
|12/10/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 90-63
|Barclays Center
|12/15/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/29/2023
|Washington
|-
|CU Events Center
