Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broomfield County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Broomfield County, Colorado today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broomfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prospect Ridge Academy at Windsor Charter Academy
- Game Time: 6:20 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Windsor, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Broomfield High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Johnstown, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.