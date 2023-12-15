Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Arapahoe County, Colorado today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Prairie View High School at Chatfield Senior High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 15
  • Location: Littleton, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cherry Creek High School

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 15
  • Location: Greenwood Village, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver East High School at Columbine High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 15
  • Location: Littleton, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Front Range Christian School at Pikes Peak Christian High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 15
  • Location: Colorado Springs, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Englewood High School at North High School - Denver

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
  • Location: Denver, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Littleton High School at Highlands Ranch High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
  • Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

