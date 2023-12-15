Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Arapahoe County, Colorado today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Prairie View High School at Chatfield Senior High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 15

3:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cherry Creek High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 15

3:30 PM MT on December 15 Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Greenwood Village, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver East High School at Columbine High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 15

5:30 PM MT on December 15 Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Front Range Christian School at Pikes Peak Christian High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 15

6:30 PM MT on December 15 Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Englewood High School at North High School - Denver

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15

7:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Littleton High School at Highlands Ranch High School