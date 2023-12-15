Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:33 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If you reside in Adams County, Colorado and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prairie View High School at Chatfield Senior High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Canyon High School at Overland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regis Jesuit High School at Grandview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arrupe Jesuit High School at Skyview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Thornton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.