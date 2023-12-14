Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:16 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
In a Thursday college basketball slate that includes a lot of compelling contests, the Jackson State Tigers versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs is a game to catch.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Florida International Panthers vs. Florida Atlantic Owls
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: FAU Arena
- Location: Boca Raton, Florida
How to Watch Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Georgia Southern Eagles
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
- Location: Statesboro, Georgia
How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Georgia Southern
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Delaware State Hornets vs. No. 10 Baylor Bears
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ferrell Center
- Location: Waco, Texas
How to Watch Delaware State vs. Baylor
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dartmouth Big Green vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Costello Athletic Center
- Location: Lowell, Massachusetts
How to Watch Dartmouth vs. UMass Lowell
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia State Panthers vs. Winthrop Eagles
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Winthrop Coliseum
- Location: Rock Hill, South Carolina
How to Watch Georgia State vs. Winthrop
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston Cougars vs. UTSA Roadrunners
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: UTSA Convocation Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
How to Watch Houston vs. UTSA
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chattanooga Mocs vs. Lipscomb Bisons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Allen Arena
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Temple Owls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Liacouras Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to Watch Delaware vs. Temple
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Little Rock Trojans vs. Murray State Racers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: CFSB Center
- Location: Murray, Kentucky
How to Watch Little Rock vs. Murray State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SMU Mustangs vs. Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Thomas Assembly Center
- Location: Ruston, Louisiana
How to Watch SMU vs. Louisiana Tech
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
