High school basketball competition in Weld County, Colorado is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Northridge High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 13
  • Location: Greeley, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheyenne Central High School at Greeley Central High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 13
  • Location: Greeley, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Monte Vista High School at Weld Central High School

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 14
  • Location: Florence, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Windsor High School at Vista PEAK Prep

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 14
  • Location: Aurora, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Weld Central High School at Monte Vista High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 14
  • Location: Monte Vista, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Union Colony Preparatory School at Dawson School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 14
  • Location: Lafayette, CO
  • Conference: Mile High
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Prairie High School at Pomona High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 14
  • Location: Arvada, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Greeley West High School at Northridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
  • Location: Greeley, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Greeley Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
  • Location: Greeley, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Family High School at University High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
  • Location: Greeley, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Windsor High School at Vista PEAK Prep

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
  • Location: Aurora, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hayden High School at Windsor Charter Academy

  • Game Time: 7:40 PM MT on December 14
  • Location: Windsor, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

