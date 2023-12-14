Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rio Grande County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you reside in Rio Grande County, Colorado and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Rio Grande County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monte Vista High School at Weld Central High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Florence, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weld Central High School at Monte Vista High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Monte Vista, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
