Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pueblo County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Pueblo County, Colorado today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pueblo County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Golden High School at Pueblo East High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 13
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dolores Huerta Preparatory at Florence JR SR High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Florence, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pueblo East High School at Sand Creek High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sand Creek High School at Pueblo County High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Creek High School at Pueblo West High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Pueblo West, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rye High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Rye, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mitchell High School at Pueblo East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.