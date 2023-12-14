Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otero County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Otero County, Colorado is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Otero County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manzanola High School at Primero High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Weston, CO
- Conference: Fisher's Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Las Animas High School at Swink High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Swink, CO
- Conference: Santa Fe
- How to Stream: Watch Here
