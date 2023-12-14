The Denver Nuggets (16-9) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (13-10) as 9.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and YES.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and YES

ALT and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Nets 112

Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 9.5)

Nets (+ 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-4.5)

Nuggets (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.0

The Nets (17-6-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40% of the time, 33.9% more often than the Nuggets (10-15-0) this year.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, Brooklyn and its opponents do it more often (52.2% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (48%).

The Nuggets have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-7) this season, higher than the .357 winning percentage for the Nets as a moneyline underdog (5-9).

Nuggets Performance Insights

So far this season, the Nuggets are scoring 114.2 points per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 110.9 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

Denver is pulling down 44.4 rebounds per game (11th-ranked in league). It is allowing 42.6 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are averaging 29.6 per game (second-best in NBA).

Denver ranks third-best in the NBA by committing only 11.9 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 24th in the league (12 per contest).

The Nuggets are making 11.6 treys per game (24th-ranked in league). They own a 37% shooting percentage (13th-ranked) from three-point land.

