The Brooklyn Nets (13-10) will take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (16-9) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, December 14 starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and YES

ALT and YES Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nikola Jokic vs. Mikal Bridges Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Jokic Mikal Bridges Total Fantasy Pts 1385.6 839 Fantasy Pts Per Game 57.7 36.5 Fantasy Rank 2 32

Nikola Jokic vs. Mikal Bridges Insights

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic is posting 27.2 points, 9.4 assists and 12.6 boards per contest.

The Nuggets' +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.2 points per game (14th in the NBA) while allowing 110.9 per outing (eighth in the league).

Denver wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It is recording 44.4 rebounds per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 42.6 per contest.

The Nuggets knock down 11.6 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.4. They shoot 37.0% from deep while their opponents hit 36.2% from long range.

Denver forces 12.0 turnovers per game (24th in the league) while committing 11.9 (third in NBA action).

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Mikal Bridges gets the Nets 23 points, 5.9 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

The Nets have a +70 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.0 points per game. They're putting up 116.9 points per game, eighth in the league, and are giving up 113.9 per outing to rank 17th in the NBA.

The 47.5 rebounds per game Brooklyn accumulates rank first in the league, 3.6 more than the 43.9 its opponents grab.

The Nets connect on 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) at a 38.9% rate (third-best in NBA), compared to the 13.7 per game their opponents make, at a 36.2% rate.

Brooklyn loses the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 12.3 (fifth in league) while its opponents average 11.2.

Nikola Jokic vs. Mikal Bridges Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Jokic Mikal Bridges Plus/Minus Per Game 7.3 1.7 Usage Percentage 32.6% 26.5% True Shooting Pct 60.5% 59.9% Total Rebound Pct 20.9% 8.8% Assist Pct 47% 16.9%

