Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Jokic, in his most recent appearance, had four points, nine rebounds and six assists in a 114-106 win over the Bulls.

With prop bets in place for Jokic, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 27.2 27.0 Rebounds 12.5 12.6 11.9 Assists 9.5 9.4 10.4 PRA -- 49.2 49.3 PR -- 39.8 38.9 3PM 0.5 1.2 1.0



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 21.2% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.8 per contest.

He's put up 3.9 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's opponents, the Nets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the fourth-most possessions per game with 100.2.

Conceding 113.9 points per game, the Nets are the 17th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Nets have allowed 43.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 16th in the league.

The Nets are the 10th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.3 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets have given up 13.7 makes per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 36 22 17 10 0 0 2 3/12/2023 39 35 20 11 0 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.