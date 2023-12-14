Michael Porter Jr. and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be facing the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Porter, in his previous game (December 12 win against the Bulls), put up 17 points and seven rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Porter's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.0 16.7 Rebounds 7.5 8.0 8.3 Assists -- 1.6 2.0 PRA -- 26.6 27 PR -- 25 25 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.5



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 15.3% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.7 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.8 threes per game, or 24.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's opponents, the Nets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the fourth-most possessions per game with 100.2.

Allowing 113.9 points per game, the Nets are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Nets concede 43.9 rebounds per game, ranking 16th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nets have allowed 25.3 per game, 10th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked 22nd in the league, giving up 13.7 makes per game.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 31 28 9 3 5 0 0 3/12/2023 23 23 3 4 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.