Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mesa County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:32 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you live in Mesa County, Colorado and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Mesa County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mead High School at Palisade High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM MT on December 14
- Location: Palisade, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Delta High School at Fruita Monument High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Fruita, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silver Creek High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Palisade, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mead High School at Grand Junction High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montezuma-Cortez High School at Palisade High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Palisade, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
