Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Larimer County, Colorado. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Collins High School at Laramie High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Fort Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Fort Morgan, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conservatory Green High School at Timnath High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Timnath, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Campbell County High School at Resurrection Christian School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.