Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Colorado today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Golden High School at Pueblo East High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 13
  • Location: Pueblo, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pomona High School at Cherokee Trail High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 14
  • Location: Aurora, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Castle View High School at Arvada West High School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 14
  • Location: Arvada, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver West High School at Arvada High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 14
  • Location: Arvada, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheyenne Mountain High School at Golden High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 14
  • Location: Golden, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Prairie High School at Pomona High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 14
  • Location: Arvada, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vail Mountain School at Clear Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
  • Location: Evergreen, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Belleview Christian School at Addenbrooke Classical Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
  • Location: Lakewood, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Arvada High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
  • Location: Arvada, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheat Ridge High School at Lakewood High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
  • Location: Lakewood, CO
  • Conference: Jefferson County
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.