The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Garfield County, Colorado today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Garfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cheyenne East High School at Glenwood Springs High School

Game Time: 5:20 PM MT on December 14

5:20 PM MT on December 14 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Basalt High School at Roaring Fork High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 14

6:30 PM MT on December 14 Location: Carbondale, CO

Carbondale, CO Conference: Western Slope

Western Slope How to Stream: Watch Here

Kent Denver School at Roaring Fork High School