Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garfield County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Garfield County, Colorado today, we've got you covered.
Garfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cheyenne East High School at Glenwood Springs High School
- Game Time: 5:20 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Basalt High School at Roaring Fork High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Carbondale, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kent Denver School at Roaring Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Carbondale, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
