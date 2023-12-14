Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in El Paso County, Colorado. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pueblo East High School at Sand Creek High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sand Creek High School at Pueblo County High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Creek High School at Pueblo West High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Pueblo West, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Machebeuf High School at Manitou Springs High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Manitou Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheyenne Mountain High School at Golden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fountain-Fort Carson High School at Falcon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Falcon, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mitchell High School at Pueblo East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.