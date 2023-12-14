Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Delta County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Delta County, Colorado? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Delta County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Delta High School at Fruita Monument High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Fruita, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.