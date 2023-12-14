Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boulder County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:33 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Boulder County, Colorado is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boulder County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mead High School at Palisade High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM MT on December 14
- Location: Palisade, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silver Creek High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Palisade, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Colony Preparatory School at Dawson School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Conference: Mile High
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mead High School at Grand Junction High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Riverdale Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Thornton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.