Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Adams County, Colorado today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Prairie View High School at Chatfield Senior High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 13

12:00 AM MT on December 13 Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

North High School - Denver at Adams City High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 14

2:30 PM MT on December 14 Location: Commerce City, CO

Commerce City, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Pomona High School at Cherokee Trail High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 14

3:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Windsor High School at Vista PEAK Prep

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 14

4:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Cherokee Trail High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 14

5:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Aurora West College Preporatory Academy at STEM School Highlands Ranch

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 14

6:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Aurora Central High School at Mullen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14

7:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver School of Science and Technology at Gateway High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14

7:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Englewood High School at Skyview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14

7:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Thornton, CO

Thornton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Belleview Christian School at Addenbrooke Classical Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14

7:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster High School at Chatfield Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14

7:30 PM MT on December 14 Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Riverdale Ridge High School