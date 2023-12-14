Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prairie View High School at Chatfield Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 13
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North High School - Denver at Adams City High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Commerce City, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pomona High School at Cherokee Trail High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Windsor High School at Vista PEAK Prep
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Cherokee Trail High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aurora West College Preporatory Academy at STEM School Highlands Ranch
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aurora Central High School at Mullen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver School of Science and Technology at Gateway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Englewood High School at Skyview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Thornton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belleview Christian School at Addenbrooke Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Windsor High School at Vista PEAK Prep
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster High School at Chatfield Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Riverdale Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Thornton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
