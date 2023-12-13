The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Sam Malinski score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Sam Malinski score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Malinski stats and insights

Malinski is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

Malinski has zero points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

