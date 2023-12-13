Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mesa County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Mesa County, Colorado today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mesa County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
De Beque High School at Plateau Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Collbran, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.