The Denver Pioneers (5-3) will meet the BYU Cougars (6-0) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Marriott Center. The game is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Denver vs. BYU Game Information

Denver Players to Watch

  • Spencer Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Noah Waterman: 12.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaxson Robinson: 15.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Trevin Knell: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Fousseyni Traore: 10.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

BYU Players to Watch

Denver vs. BYU Stat Comparison

BYU Rank BYU AVG Denver AVG Denver Rank
6th 92.3 Points Scored 82.8 48th
13th 60.2 Points Allowed 76.1 288th
3rd 43.7 Rebounds 35.5 99th
32nd 12.0 Off. Rebounds 10.8 74th
1st 13.0 3pt Made 8.6 87th
3rd 21.7 Assists 13.1 193rd
133rd 11.2 Turnovers 8.6 16th

