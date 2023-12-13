The No. 18 BYU Cougars (8-1) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Denver Pioneers (6-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Marriott Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Denver vs. BYU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah TV: ESPN+

Denver Stats Insights

The Pioneers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (40.0%).

Denver is 5-1 when it shoots better than 40.0% from the field.

The Pioneers are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 32nd.

The Pioneers' 83.2 points per game are 22.6 more points than the 60.6 the Cougars allow to opponents.

Denver has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.

Denver Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Denver scored 75.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.5.

At home, the Pioneers allowed 71.3 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.1).

At home, Denver knocked down 4.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (4.4). Denver's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than away (30.3%).

Denver Upcoming Schedule