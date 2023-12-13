The No. 18 BYU Cougars (8-1) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Denver Pioneers (6-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Marriott Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Denver vs. BYU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Denver Stats Insights

  • The Pioneers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (40.0%).
  • Denver is 5-1 when it shoots better than 40.0% from the field.
  • The Pioneers are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 32nd.
  • The Pioneers' 83.2 points per game are 22.6 more points than the 60.6 the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • Denver has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.

Denver Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Denver scored 75.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.5.
  • At home, the Pioneers allowed 71.3 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.1).
  • At home, Denver knocked down 4.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (4.4). Denver's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than away (30.3%).

Denver Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Idaho W 67-65 ICCU Arena
12/2/2023 Colorado College W 90-66 Hamilton Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Colorado State L 90-80 Moby Arena
12/13/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center
12/18/2023 Adams State - Hamilton Gymnasium
12/20/2023 Northern New Mexico - Hamilton Gymnasium

