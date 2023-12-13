How to Watch Denver vs. BYU on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 18 BYU Cougars (8-1) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Denver Pioneers (6-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Marriott Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Denver vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Denver Stats Insights
- The Pioneers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (40.0%).
- Denver is 5-1 when it shoots better than 40.0% from the field.
- The Pioneers are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 32nd.
- The Pioneers' 83.2 points per game are 22.6 more points than the 60.6 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- Denver has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.
Denver Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Denver scored 75.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.5.
- At home, the Pioneers allowed 71.3 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.1).
- At home, Denver knocked down 4.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (4.4). Denver's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than away (30.3%).
Denver Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Idaho
|W 67-65
|ICCU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colorado College
|W 90-66
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 90-80
|Moby Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|12/18/2023
|Adams State
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|Northern New Mexico
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
