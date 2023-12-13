Wednesday's game between the No. 14 BYU Cougars (8-1) and the Denver Pioneers (6-4) at Marriott Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 88-66 and heavily favors BYU to take home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 13.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver vs. BYU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: Marriott Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Denver vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 88, Denver 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Denver vs. BYU

Computer Predicted Spread: BYU (-22.1)

BYU (-22.1) Computer Predicted Total: 154.5

BYU's record against the spread this season is 7-1-0, while Denver's is 3-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cougars are 2-6-0 and the Pioneers are 4-3-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Denver Performance Insights

The Pioneers' +67 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.2 points per game (40th in college basketball) while giving up 76.5 per outing (298th in college basketball).

Denver wins the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. It records 39.4 rebounds per game, 70th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.3.

Denver makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 38.2% from deep (39th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.9%.

Denver and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Pioneers commit 8.8 per game (13th in college basketball) and force 9.5 (343rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.