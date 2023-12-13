Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Adams County, Colorado? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Horizon High School at Highlands Ranch High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Overland High School at Thunder Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.