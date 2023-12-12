Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yuma County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
In Yuma County, Colorado, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Yuma County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yuma High School at Brush High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Brush, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
