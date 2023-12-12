In Weld County, Colorado, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Frontier Academy at Union Colony Preparatory School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 12

6:00 PM MT on December 12 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Thompson Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12

7:00 PM MT on December 12 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO Conference: Longs Peak

Longs Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Strasburg High School at University High School