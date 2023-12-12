Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
In Weld County, Colorado, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Frontier Academy at Union Colony Preparatory School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Thompson Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Loveland, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strasburg High School at University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Greeley, CO
- Conference: Patriot
- How to Stream: Watch Here
