The Denver Nuggets (15-9) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Chicago Bulls (9-15) at United Center on Tuesday, December 12 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last time out, the Nuggets won on Monday 129-122 against the Hawks. Jamal Murray put up 29 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Nuggets.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Alex Caruso: Questionable (Ankle), Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine: Out (Foot)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and ALT

NBCS-CHI and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -7.5 216.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.