Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Lincoln County, Colorado, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Flagler High School at Genoa-Hugo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Hugo, CO
- Conference: Union Pacific
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.