Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denver County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Denver West High School at Arvada High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Smith High School at Sheridan High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arrupe Jesuit High School at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Evergreen, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northfield High School at Standley Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Westminster, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John F. Kennedy High School at Gateway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at D'Evelyn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mullen High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North High School - Denver at Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Evergreen, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
