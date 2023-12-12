Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boulder County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Boulder County, Colorado today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Boulder County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dawson School at Eagle Ridge Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Brighton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Erie High School at Bear Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
