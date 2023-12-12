Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Arapahoe County, Colorado today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hanover High School at Deer Trail High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 12

6:30 PM MT on December 12 Location: Deer Trail, CO

Deer Trail, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Canyon High School at Cherry Creek High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM MT on December 12

6:55 PM MT on December 12 Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Greenwood Village, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Estes Park High School at Front Range Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12

7:00 PM MT on December 12 Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Elbert High School at Byers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12

7:00 PM MT on December 12 Location: Byers, CO

Byers, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Dakota Ridge High School at Columbine High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12

7:30 PM MT on December 12 Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO Conference: Jefferson County

Jefferson County How to Stream: Watch Here

Brighton High School at Chatfield Senior High School