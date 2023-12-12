Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Adams County, Colorado. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dawson School at Eagle Ridge Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 12

4:00 PM MT on December 12 Location: Brighton, CO

Brighton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

William Smith High School at Sheridan High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 12

6:00 PM MT on December 12 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee Trail High School at Broomfield High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 12

6:30 PM MT on December 12 Location: Broomfield, CO

Broomfield, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Hinkley High School at Castle View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12

7:00 PM MT on December 12 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Valor Christian High School at Regis Jesuit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12

7:00 PM MT on December 12 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Prairie View High School at Aurora Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12

7:00 PM MT on December 12 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Strasburg High School at University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12

7:00 PM MT on December 12 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO Conference: Patriot

Patriot How to Stream: Watch Here

Rangeview High School at Grandview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12

7:00 PM MT on December 12 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon High School at Smoky Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12

7:00 PM MT on December 12 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Northfield High School at Standley Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12

7:00 PM MT on December 12 Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

John F. Kennedy High School at Gateway High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12

7:00 PM MT on December 12 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Ponderosa High School at Adams City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12

7:00 PM MT on December 12 Location: Commerce City, CO

Commerce City, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Brighton High School at Chatfield Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12

7:30 PM MT on December 12 Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Thornton High School at Alameda International Jr./Sr. High School