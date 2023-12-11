Can we anticipate Tomas Tatar lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Calgary Flames at 9:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tatar stats and insights

Tatar is yet to score through 25 games this season.

He has not scored against the Flames this season in one game (zero shots).

Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 90 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tatar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:47 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:13 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:31 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:10 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:54 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:01 Home W 3-1 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:40 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:19 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.