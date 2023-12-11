How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (14-9) bring a three-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (9-12), losers of three straight as well.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
Nuggets vs Hawks Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Hawks Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Hawks Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Hawks Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Hawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Hawks Prediction
|Nuggets vs Hawks Player Props
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, one percentage point lower than the 49.8% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Denver is 10-0 when it shoots higher than 49.8% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at ninth.
- The Nuggets record 113.6 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 122.5 the Hawks allow.
- Denver has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 122.5 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are posting 120.2 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 108.5 points per contest.
- Denver surrenders 111.1 points per game in home games, compared to 110.2 in road games.
- The Nuggets are making 12.7 treys per game with a 39.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 2.2 more threes and 5% points better than they're averaging on the road (10.5 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
