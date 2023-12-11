Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce December 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-5) play the Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Jerome Brewer Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK
- Kalen Williams: 13.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tommie Lewis: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alonzo Dodd: 5.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zondrick Garrett: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch
Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M-Commerce Rank
|Texas A&M-Commerce AVG
|Northern Colorado AVG
|Northern Colorado Rank
|294th
|68.1
|Points Scored
|74.8
|194th
|243rd
|74
|Points Allowed
|72.2
|204th
|332nd
|28
|Rebounds
|35.3
|107th
|331st
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|156th
|72nd
|8.9
|3pt Made
|8.5
|91st
|163rd
|13.5
|Assists
|11.8
|260th
|153rd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|12.5
|214th
