The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-6) go up against the Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Bears' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lions have given up to their opponents.
  • Northern Colorado is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 193rd.
  • The Bears' 74.5 points per game are only 1.5 more points than the 73 the Lions give up.
  • Northern Colorado has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 73 points.

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northern Colorado scored more points at home (75.1 per game) than away (70.4) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Bears conceded 8.7 fewer points per game at home (72.6) than on the road (81.3).
  • Northern Colorado drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (8.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (36.3%).

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Radford L 79-68 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/29/2023 @ San Diego L 74-72 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/2/2023 CSU Northridge W 75-71 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
12/11/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
12/15/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center
12/21/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena

