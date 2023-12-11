How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce on TV or Live Stream - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-6) go up against the Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Northern Colorado Stats Insights
- The Bears' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lions have given up to their opponents.
- Northern Colorado is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 193rd.
- The Bears' 74.5 points per game are only 1.5 more points than the 73 the Lions give up.
- Northern Colorado has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 73 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northern Colorado scored more points at home (75.1 per game) than away (70.4) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Bears conceded 8.7 fewer points per game at home (72.6) than on the road (81.3).
- Northern Colorado drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (8.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (36.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Radford
|L 79-68
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/29/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 74-72
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|CSU Northridge
|W 75-71
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/15/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.