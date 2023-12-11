The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-6) go up against the Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN+

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

The Bears' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lions have given up to their opponents.

Northern Colorado is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 193rd.

The Bears' 74.5 points per game are only 1.5 more points than the 73 the Lions give up.

Northern Colorado has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 73 points.

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Colorado scored more points at home (75.1 per game) than away (70.4) last season.

In 2022-23, the Bears conceded 8.7 fewer points per game at home (72.6) than on the road (81.3).

Northern Colorado drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (8.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (36.3%).

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule