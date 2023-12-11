Should you wager on Miles Wood to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Calgary Flames meet up on Monday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Miles Wood score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Wood stats and insights

Wood has scored in four of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Flames this season, but has not scored.

Wood has zero points on the power play.

Wood's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 90 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Wood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:57 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:01 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:07 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 15:23 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:37 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:34 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:38 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 13:20 Home W 5-2

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

