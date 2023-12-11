Mikko Rantanen will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Calgary Flames face off on Monday at Ball Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Rantanen's props? Here is some information to help you.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

1.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

Rantanen's plus-minus this season, in 22:22 per game on the ice, is +2.

In 10 of 27 games this year Rantanen has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Rantanen has a point in 17 games this season (out of 27), including multiple points nine times.

In 14 of 27 games this season, Rantanen has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Rantanen hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 56.1% of Rantanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 90 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 27 Games 4 31 Points 6 12 Goals 3 19 Assists 3

