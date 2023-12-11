How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 11
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the only matchup on the Liga MX schedule on Sunday, Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL hit the pitch at Estadio Universitario (UANL).
If you're searching for how to watch Sunday's Liga MX action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM
Pumas UNAM journeys to face Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Tigres UANL (-115)
- Underdog: Pumas UNAM (+320)
- Draw: (+260)
