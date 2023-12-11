Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denver County Today - December 11
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Denver County, Colorado? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Denver Waldorf School at Golden View Classical Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 11
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver Academy at Cripple Creek-Victor High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 11
- Location: Cripple Creek, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pikes Peak Christian High School at Denver Jewish Day School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 11
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Manual High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 11
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Overland High School at Denver East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 11
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
