Will Cale Makar Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 11?
Will Cale Makar find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Calgary Flames on Monday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Makar stats and insights
- In seven of 25 games this season, Makar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Makar has picked up three goals and 10 assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 10.9% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 90 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Makar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:51
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:10
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|25:03
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|28:15
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|26:26
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|22:33
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|28:48
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|24:36
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|3
|0
|3
|25:02
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|3
|0
|3
|26:14
|Away
|W 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.