Cale Makar and Elias Lindholm are two of the top players to watch when the Colorado Avalanche face the Calgary Flames at Ball Arena on Monday, December 11 at 9:30 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Flames Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

Nathan MacKinnon is one of Colorado's leading contributors with 37 points. He has scored 11 goals and picked up 26 assists this season.

Makar has seven goals and 27 assists, equaling 34 points (1.3 per game).

Mikko Rantanen has posted 12 goals and 19 assists for Colorado.

Ivan Prosvetov (2-2-1) has a 2.9 goals against average and a .906% save percentage (28th in league).

Flames Players to Watch

Calgary's Nazem Kadri has recorded 12 assists and six goals in 27 games. That's good for 18 points.

Lindholm's 17 points this season, including seven goals and 10 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Calgary.

This season, Calgary's Blake Coleman has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) this season.

In the crease, Daniel Vladar has a 4-3-1 record this season, with an .877 save percentage (63rd in the league). In 8 games, he has 186 saves, and has given up 26 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Avalanche vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 7th 3.44 Goals Scored 2.89 23rd 12th 3 Goals Allowed 3.33 21st 10th 32.1 Shots 31.3 13th 10th 29.4 Shots Allowed 28.9 8th 19th 18.45% Power Play % 11.9% 28th 8th 85.26% Penalty Kill % 84.34% 9th

