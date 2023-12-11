The Colorado Avalanche (16-9-2) host the Calgary Flames (11-13-3) at Ball Arena on Monday, December 11 at 9:30 PM ET on ALT and ESPN+, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Avalanche are coming off a 5-2 defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers, while the Flames were beaten by the New Jersey Devils 4-2 in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Avalanche's offense has totaled 29 goals over their last 10 outings, while giving up 26 goals. A total of 36 power-play opportunities during that span have netted six power-play goals (16.7%). They are 5-3-2 in those games.

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which club we pick to bring home the victory in Monday's action on the ice.

Avalanche vs. Flames Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Flames 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-185)

Avalanche (-185) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche vs Flames Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 1-2-3 in overtime games on their way to a 16-9-2 overall record.

Colorado is 2-2-1 (five points) in its five games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Avalanche scored only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Colorado has lost all three games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Avalanche have scored three or more goals 19 times, and are 15-2-2 in those games (to register 32 points).

In the 12 games when Colorado has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 11-1-0 to register 22 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 10-5-0 (20 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 10 times, and went 5-4-1 (11 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 7th 3.44 Goals Scored 2.89 23rd 12th 3 Goals Allowed 3.33 21st 9th 32.1 Shots 31.3 13th 10th 29.4 Shots Allowed 28.9 8th 19th 18.45% Power Play % 11.9% 28th 7th 85.26% Penalty Kill % 84.34% 9th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Avalanche vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.