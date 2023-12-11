Monday's NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (16-9-2) and the Calgary Flames (11-13-3) at Ball Arena sees the Avalanche as home favorites (-185 moneyline odds to win) against the Flames (+150). The game starts at 9:30 PM ET on ALT and ESPN+.

Avalanche vs. Flames Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Flames Betting Trends

Colorado's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 14 times.

The Avalanche have won 60.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (15-10).

The Flames have been the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 46.2%, of those games.

Colorado is 6-5 when it has played with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter (54.5% win percentage).

Calgary has not been a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +150 odds on them winning this game.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 3-7 4-5-1 6.4 2.90 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 2.90 2.60 6 16.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.3 3.00 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.00 3.10 3 10.3% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 5-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

